New Beef Alert: Lupe Fiasco Is No Fan Of Kendrick Lamar’s Punchlines

Over the weekend, Lupe Fiasco continued making digs at Kendrick Lamar but this time the subject wasn’t alleged stolen cover art and backward concept albums. This time, the Chicago MC said that the Compton superstar’s lyrical ability when it comes to punchlines via Twitter.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Lupe took aim at K-Dot’s bar game, most pointedly addressing 2013’s “Control verse that had everyone scrambling for cover and responses. When one fan asked if Logic could out rap Kendrick, Lupe launched into a response where he took it there.

“I’ll put it to you like this. K. Dot is not a top tier lyricist to me and my standards when it comes to punchlines and bars. His overall lyrics are good, his stories phenomenal, but punchline entendre lyrically I don’t see it,” Lupe wrote last Saturday (Jan. 6) in one of his now-deleted tweets.

He added in response to another fan’s comment that K-Dot was superior to him writing, “I’ve never been destroyed. Also the only issue that the world thinks I have with K. Dot and I actually do is that I think his ‘Control’ verse was wack and super overhyped to be a verse claiming you are the best rapper. It was very weird. I was told it was just bait, but still.”

Fans took notice of Lupe’s comments and chimed in, debating both sides of the argument. Kendrick Lamar, who doesn’t use Twitter much, has yet to chime in. We’ve collected some of the chatter below and on the following pages.

Oh, wow. Lupe Fiasco implying someone else "overrated" is ironic. In any case, I agree with him: Kendrick Lamar is probably the most overrated rapper in the history of rap, even moreso than Eminem. And "Control" was try-hard and gained traction only because of the name dropping. pic.twitter.com/iY4I9O0mjy — Vıɴ (@___Vin) January 7, 2018

With that being said, Kendrick Lamar is not touching Lupe fiasco, Jay Electronica or Earl sweatshirt as word smiths. — 🇬🇭 (@SHOTTYISMS) January 6, 2018

I’m a huge Kendrick Lamar fan, but Lupe has a valid point. Kendrick is more cadence and story telling than lyrical. He’s definitely not more lyrical than Lupe Fiasco. — R.I.P JAIMES (@StuuDaMan) January 8, 2018

Kendrick Lamar is what Lupe Fiasco never was 😴 — Dannyboi⚡️ (@hevdhuncho) January 6, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »