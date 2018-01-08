Culture Vulture Alert: Maury Povich Offers Cardi B A Lie Detector Test

It seems Maury Povich wants to cash in on the Offset cheating scandal talk, too. He recently hit up Cardi B about setting up a lie detector test.

On January 5, the controversial talk show host took to Twitter to formally offer our favorite regular shmegular girl from the Bronx an invite to come on the show to find out what’s really good with Offset. “.@iamcardib if you ever need a Lie Detector Test or have more relationship drama…you know you can always call Uncle Maury!”

Known largely for hosting paternity and polygraph test reveals, Maury has been criticized for using guests’ personal issues for entertainment while offering disingenuous compassion.

Hip-Hop’s hottest new couple has seen their share of ups and downs in the last couple of months. In October the Migos rapper proposed to Bardi with an eight carat diamond ring. Shortly after he was accused of getting an unnamed female pregnant. Then last week a second video leaked of him allegedly having romantic liaisons with a separate female.

Povich expounded on his tweet to US Weekly in an interview. “Cardi B. seems to be having some trust issues in her personal life. My show deals with these types of complicated situations on a daily basis. We would love to help Cardi B. uncover the truth.”

She has yet to respond to Povich but Offset recently showed that he and Bartier Cardi are still going strong with a recent video post showing her rocking the engagement ring.

Photo: WENN.com