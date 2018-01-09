Step Your Selfie Game Up With Sony’s 3 New Xperia Smartphones

CES is in full swing and Sony is using the opportunity to show off their line-up of mid-range smartphones coming our way in 2018. Today, Sony unveiled three new super mid-range ‘selfie smartphones’ the Xperia L2, Xperia XA2 and Xperia XA2 Ultra and they all come boasting a new and improved cameras front and back.

Your selfie game will be taken to another level with two of these phones.

Sony’s super mid-range Xperia phones are well-known for their attractive design, top of the line Sony camera technology and powerful performance. Sony’s latest additions to the line promise to take that lineup to the next level.

First up is the Xperia XA2, it keeps the classic sleek aesthetic, underneath the hood, it sports Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipsets accompanied by 3GB of RAM. Going in a different direction from XA1, the XA2 features a 5.2-inch display that runs at a much needed 1080p resolution. The XA2 will also run on an improved version of Android of 8.0 operating system.

Now, most importantly the camera system, which is one of the reasons smartphone enthusiast flock to Sony’s smartphones. The XA2 will utilize Sony’s impressive 23-megapixel sensor that features hybrid autofocus and supports 4K video recording along with 120 fps slow motion recording. So yeah those videos of you blowing hookah smoke in the club will look crispy as hell if that’s your thing of course. In a low-light situation? Don’t worry your photos will still be good thanks to the camera being able to shoot at ISO 12,800. On the front of the phone is a respectable 8-megapixel wide-angle camera that sports a 120-degree wide-angle lens that will get everyone in the shot for that epic selfie.

Another important factor is battery life, the Xperia XA2 will have a high-capacity 3,300 mAh battery that will feature Sony’s smart charging technologies and Smart Stamina that helps extends the phones life during the day. Battery Care and Qnovo Adaptive Charging makes sure that your XA2’s battery remains healthy so that basically means you don’t have to worry about Sony slowing down your phone on purpose to keep the phone’s performance on par. Quick charging is also available but you need to purchase the Quick Charger UCH12W. Also new to the XA2 series is a fingerprint sensor located conveniently on the back of the phone. This isn’t usually a big deal on phones but it’s a huge deal for Sony who has not featured them in previous phone models.

Now, let’s talk about the XA2 Ultra. Sounds impressive just from the name alone right? The XA2 Ultra also sports the same Snapdragon 630 chipset as it’s little brother under the hood only difference 4GB of RAM and a choice of either 32 or 64GB of internal storage. What sets this phone apart from XA2 is that it’s specifically made to take outstanding selfies and you can see that because it features two front-facing cameras.

The XA2 Ultra has the same 8-megapixel camera like the XA2 but the ultra also has a 16-megapixel sensor with optical image stabilization that should help limit the number of retakes. The rear camera is also the same as the XA2 with the same specs, battery life is slightly bumped up with a 3,580 mAh battery to help deal with the larger HD screen.

Last, the Xperia L2 rounds out the new slate of mid-range smartphones. The L2 features 5.5″ HD screen which is bigger than the XA2’s screen but it only runs 720p. It will sport a quad-core chipset running at 1.5GHz, 3GB of RAM with 32GB of internal storage. You take a hit with a 13-megapixel rear camera that promises to still deliver crisp clear photos. The L2 does have a 120° super wide-angle 8-megapixel front-facing camera for great selfies. The battery is smaller than the other two models with at 3,300 mAh but does promise long battery life with intuitive Xperia smart charging technologies that also help keep the battery healthy.

No prices have been set for the phones yet, but they seem like a great option for anyone in the market for a new smartphone in 2018 that are not looking to spend money on a Samsung or Apple phone.

Photos: Sony