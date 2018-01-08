The Lady Of Rage Expresses Thanks For Support During Healing Period

Hip-Hop fans the world over were undoubtedly concerned that veteran rapper The Lady of Rage was recently hospitalized. Late last week, the “Afro Puffs” star responded to the outpouring of love and support, expressing gratitude and humility as she heals.

“I just want to Thank everyone who has been showing me and overwhelming amount of love, support, prayers, visits, phone calls, well wishes. It means so much…I never knew so many people cared. I’m really grateful to all of you who have taken the time to send a lil love my way,” Lady of Rage wrote on her Instagram page with a selfie that expressed defiant confidence.

Fellow woman MC Yo-Yo shared photos sitting alongside Rage showing sisterly love, as we shared in our earlier account. And don’t count Rage out yet. Just earlier today, she added a new post to her Instagram page saying she’s getting back to herself soon.

Get well, Lady of Rage.

