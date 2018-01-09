Nino Man ft. Jadakiss “I Hate You,” Daz Dillinger ft. Snoop Dogg & Kurupt “Sorry B*tch” & More | Daily Visuals 1.8.17

Jadakiss still got them bars to satisfy your Hip-Hop hunger even when rapping over an R&B melody.

In Nino Man’s clip to “I Hate You” he and Jay-to-the-muah take to the rooftop to kick some cold rhymes to Mary J. Blige’s “I Love You” piano keys. And we say “cold rhymes” cause you could tell it was freezing up on that rooftop.

Back on the sunny west coast, the Dogg Pound reunites (kinda) for Daz Dillinger’s “Sorry B*tch” where they use some younger look-a-likes to stand in for Daz, Snoop, and Kurupt’s verses. We feel kinda gypped here.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Boosie Badazz, Plies, and more.

NINO MAN & JADAKISS – “I HATE YOU”

DAZ DILLINGER FT. SNOOP DOGG & KURUPT – “SORRY B*TCH”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “HEARTLESS HEARTS”

PLIES – “ROCK”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “OUTSIDE TODAY”

COZZ – “QUESTIONS”

SHIRT – “FLIGHT HOME”