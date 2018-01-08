Uncle Murda Responds To Skillz With “Why You Mad? (Mad Skillz Diss)” [LISTEN]

We are officially in the “back and forth, forth and back” stage of rap beef. Uncle Murda has delivered his response to Skillz’s diss track with “Why You Mad? (Mad Skillz Diss).”

As expected Uncle Murda threatens to smack and shoot Skillz while continuing to admit that he blatantly jacked the year-end Rap Up concept, and just doesn’t care. The BK rapper even uses snippets from Skillz’ Hot 97 interview.

The instrumental he uses is the Notorious B.I.G.’s “Long Kiss Goodnight.” Did Uncle Murda do the track justice?

Let use know what you think the comments. Listen below.

Photo: Prince Williams