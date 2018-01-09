New ‘Black Panther’ Trailer Features Kendrick Lamar Music & Wakandan Excellence

Marvel’s Black Panther is just over a month away and we get a new trailer. The latest teaser is soundtracked by Kendrick Lamar and features some bite-sized morsels of new footage to get us hyped for the movie.

We see more of T’Challa in training, goofing off with his sister Shuri aka the girl from the “Black Museum” episode of Black Mirror aka Chantelle from Top Boy.

No word on what the Kendrick Lamar tune is just yet, but the Compton rapper is curating the soundtrack. Tickets for Black Panther are now on sale. Also, tickets for Black Panther are already sold out.

Yo Marvel, we need that screening plug, for cultural purposes. Watch the Black Panther Rise TV Spot below.

Black Panther is in theaters February 16.

