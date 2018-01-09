Home > News

50 Cent Throws Shot A Golden Globe Awards Committee For Power Snub

Despite the popularity and critical acclaim of the Starz Network's crime drama, nominations went scarce once again.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 1 hour ago
Leave it up to consummate hustler and jokester Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson to find ways to always throw a humorous shot while promoting his various ventures. Despite the acclaim and popularity of his hit cable show Power, the Golden Globe Awards snubbed the series once more and Fif took to Instagram to air out his disappointment.

The post featured an image of rolls of toilet paper strewn across a rather expensive looking porcelain throne, with one string of paper featuring 50’s handwriting. The message was simple and on the nose reading, “Golden Globes Sh*t On Me Again.”

The caption was even more pointed reading, “GOLDEN GOLBES SH*T ON ME AGAIN, no POWER. SMH O F*CK EM LOL #denofthieves Jan 19 we lit.”

Let the misspelling cook because everyone is subject to the dangers of autocorrect on their smartphones.

Peep out the imagery below.

Photo: Getty

