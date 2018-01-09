Kanye West Grants Fan Dying Wish, Raps “I Love Kanye” Before She Passed

You might want to grab a box of tissues for this one.

Kanye West granted a young fan her dying wish to speak with her favorite artist and even rapped the girl’s favorite song of his just hours before she passed away.

TMZ reports:

We’re told Kanye recently became aware of a young fan who was battling cancer. The fan’s family tried hard to get in touch with him because the pre-teen was a huge fan, and last week — when word reached Kanye, he jumped at the chance to connect.

Kanye FaceTimed the girl last week. They talked for awhile and the girl then asked Kanye to rap, “I Love Kanye” — her favorite song. He was more than happy to oblige.

Our condolences to the family for their loss. And salute to Kanye West forever for doing something so humble and kind.

—

Photo: Getty