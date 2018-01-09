Bizarre & 50 Cent Stir Up Beef Between Eminem & Joe Budden?

It appears that the house that Shady built might have some issues if recent developments are to be believed. Eminem just unleashed a remix for the track “Chloraseptic” featuring 2 Chainz and Phresher, and his longtime friend and D12 bandmate Bizarre believes Slim Shady took shots at Slaughterhouse rapper Joe Budden within the track.

Without using names, Em hits back at critics who panned his single “Walk On Water” and his latest studio album Revival. On Budden’s former show Everday Struggle, the host panned Eminem’s “Untouchable” and was critical of the tracklisting for Revival. Eminem’s lyrics could have been aimed at anyone but both Bizarre, Joe Budden, and Budden’s Slaughterhouse compatriot Royce Da 5’9 seemed to suggest there might be some jabs in there.

“Not as raw as I was, ‘Walk on Water’ sucks / B*tch, suck my d*ck / Y’all saw the tracklist and had a fit before you heard it / So you formed your verdict / While you sat with your arms crossed / Did your little reaction videos and talked over songs (chill!)/Nah, dog, y’all sayin’ I lost it, your f*ckin’ marbles are gone,” Eminem rapped. Most fans know that Slaughterhouse was one of Shady Records’ big singings a few years ago, although the relationship didn’t equate to wider success, unfortunately.

Budden hasn’t responded to the track but did exchange words with Bizarre via Twitter before deleting what was written, including threatening to smack Bizarre in Detroit. We’ve collected what was said below and on the following pages. The remix can also be heard below as well.

👀 A post shared by 🏋🏿Nickle🏋🏿 (@royceda59) on Jan 8, 2018 at 8:28am PST

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »