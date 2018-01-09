“Dumb As A Brick” Ivanka Trump Tweets Admiration For Oprah’s #MeToo Speech, Internet Swiftly Points To Her Predator Dad

Ivanka Trump was a fan of Oprah’s empowering Golden Globes speech and let the world know with a tweet. The internet quickly reminded her that her dad is one of the people Oprah was shouting #TimesUp about.

Her dad definitely won’t be retweeting this tweet (or learning the National Anthem, probably).

Now, we can’t blame Ivanka for being inspired this is Oprah we are talking about here and everyone loves Oprah. But this tweet was a big Kelly Bundy moment for Ivanka. In the tweet which is surprisingly still up Ivanka says, “Just saw Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TimesUp! #United.”

The Internet collectively rolled their eyes reading her tweet and cry for unity especially because her dad is the divider-in-chief and an admitted (read: the Access Hollywood tape) sexual predator. The Internet quickly got at Ivanka all together and reminded her in the replies to her tone-deaf tweet that she needs to scream #TimesUp to her dad.

ew go away — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2018

Great! You can make a lofty donation to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund that is available to support your father's accusers.https://t.co/A8HCVa715v — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 9, 2018

don't sit there asking everyone to unite together against sexual assault when you're father is a sexual abuser and you turned a blind eye to that. hypocrite. — antonio (@antoniodelotero) January 9, 2018

Um. Who's gonna tell her? — She Bougie (@ThisIsWhoWeBe) January 9, 2018

Who should tell her? https://t.co/si9E5MPw8I — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 9, 2018

They are literally dragging her by her cheap Ivanka Trump shoes and it’s well deserved. Her mentions look like a dunk tank with everyone getting a chance to drop her into the pool of shade. The bullseye is too big to miss on this one.

Hit the gallery to see more of the shade being thrown her way for her tweet on the following pages.

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »