Russell Simmons Puts A Halt On His #NotMe Campaign

While he still maintains his innocence, Russell Simmons is taking another route to keep his name clean. He has put his #NotMe campaign on pause.

At the tail end of 2017 Rush faced several allegations including sexual assault, sexual misconduct, sexual harassment, rape and attempted rape from several females dating back to the 1980’s. Simmons immediately denied the claims saying he has the utmost respect for women and he never had a sexual encounter that wasn’t consensual.

Swipe left for full statement. A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Dec 13, 2017 at 4:24pm PST

He also launched his own #NotMe campaign in the light of the #MeToo movement.

In a recent statement to The New York Post, a representative for Russell says he has put #NotMe on ice. The mogul felt it is “a time for women to speak.” “Mr. Simmons’ previous statements stand, and he has nothing to add to [them] at this time.”

He has since kept a quiet profile on social media keeping to inspirational quotes on three Instagram posts since the scandals arose. The accusations prompted Def Jam’s founder to step down from his ventures.

Via The New York Post

—

Photo: WENN.com