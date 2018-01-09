Lavar Ball’s Big Baller Brand Gets “F” Rating From Better Business Bureau

Seems like Lavar Ball‘s Big Baller Brand is off to a horrid start. Aside from the struggles that all three of his sons have been going through since being thrust into the national spotlight by coach dad, now the original BBB (Better Business Bureau) has slapped Lavar Ball’s brainchild with an “F” rating.

After all the complaints from people on social media talking about never having gotten their ridiculously priced ZO2 sneakers, the “F” rating really shouldn’t surprise anyone. But what is eye-opening is that it’s the worst rating ever given by the Better Business Bureau in its 106-year history.

To get that “F” rating it took 33 formal complaints and 41 negative customer reviews against zero positive or neutral reviews, and Lavar Ball ducking calls from the Central CEO of California’s Better Business Bureau, Blair Looney. That’s no small feat even for big ballers.

Talking to TMZ Sports Looney laid it out simple, saying, “This is very definitely substandard normal business practices for anybody.”

And to think Lavar Ball and Donald Trump don’t get along.

A lot of the complaints from Big Baller Brand customers include getting the wrong order, discontinued merchandise being replaced with something else without any options for a refund, and some customers not getting anything at all despite having been charged in full.

Again, how this man and Cheeto Jesus aren’t riding tandem bikes together is beyond us.

Lavar Ball responded to the news to ESPN via text and as he always does, brushed it off as no big deal.

“Better Business Bureau is as outdated as the Yellow Pages. Who cares about them? Tell them that Yelp! has replaced the Better Business Bureau. We honestly thought the Better Business Bureau was out of business. The new BBB stands for the Big Baller Brand.”

As for those shipments that never arrived:

“Holidays always slows shipping. But we stay on top of customer service. It’s probably Nike and Adidas complaining about not getting their Big Baller Brand merchandise.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders got nothing on Lavar Ball.

So far only 10 of the 30+ complaints against Big Baller Brand on the Better Business Bureau’s website have been “Resolved” but if this is how Lavar Ball does business we don’t expect him to last much longer in this business.

Check a video of how Big Baller Brand does business below and let us know if you’ve given this man your money and your experience behind that.

P.S. This is the message you receive when you call Big Baller Brand: “Sorry, that mailbox is full. Thank you for calling. Goodbye.” Seems pretty legit. pic.twitter.com/AqJCxFp66Y — Ben Rohrbach (@brohrbach) January 8, 2018

