Bucky Stay Losing: 8 Outrageous Moments From Love & Hip Hop: Miami, S1 Ep. 2

Love & Hip Hop: Miami is fittin’ to be entertaining and polarizing. On the one hand you the Internet hoping Amara La Negra wins, on the other, the ratchet shenanigans are inevitable because…this is Love & Hip Hop.

Episode 2 of the debut season continued with the drama. But first, be clear that the Internets still can’t get enough of Amara La Negro. Nothing wrong with that.

I really want Amara La Negra to win. Wasn't even planning on watching this but how could you not love her. #lhhmia — Angela Davis (@TheKitchenista) January 9, 2018

Amara La Negra is a true beauty 😍🍫 #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/GJwiovZqjK — Jay Cam😅 (@yaboy_neutron) January 9, 2018

You may recall Shay Johnson aka Bucky previously of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta and Flavor Of Love who is on this show. Yes, looks like she is getting played, again, this time by Pleasure P of Pretty Ricky fame. The struggle is outlandish.

She even said Scrappy never disrespected her as bad as he did. Oh.

Scrappy at home watching this scene like… #LHHMIA pic.twitter.com/df3S96Oeix — Love & Hip Hop (@LoveHipHopVH1) January 9, 2018

