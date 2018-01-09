Eminem & Future Headling 2018 Bonnaroo Festival

The 17th Annual Bonnaroo Festival is still 6 months away but let the anticipation begin. Today (Jan. 9) Bonnaroo’s official IG page announced most of it’s summer ’18 lineup and man it’s a doozy.

Featuring the likes of Eminem, The Killers, Future, and Sheryl Crow (she’s still around?), the 150+ acts slated to perform on the 10 stages spread across 700-acres in Manchester, Tennessee will feature artists from all genres and all walks of life.

The mega concert is set to go down from June 7-10 with tickets going on sale on January 12 at 10 am exclusively at Bonnaroo.com.

Peep the flyer below and let us know if this year’s lineup piques your interest.

Photo: Getty