Kendrick Lamar’s National College Football Championship Performance Was Epic

Kendrick Lamar and his performance at Atlanta’s Centennial Olympic Park during halftime of the 2018 College Football Playoff National Championship Game between Georgia and Alabama was a welcome surprise. Considering the political implications of having President Donald Trump at the game and the wave of excitement that grew after a new Black Panther trailer featuring the Compton star, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect.

Lamar ran through a high-energy set that included singles from his latest LP DAMN. The tracks “DNA.,” ELEMENT.,” and “HUMBLE.” were all definite crowd pleasers with attendees rapping along in the chilly Atlanta air while Lamar rocked hard in a heavy winter coat. He ended his set with the first single from the Black Panther soundtrack, “All The Stars” as the game resumed.

Alabama went on to win the title in a thrilling 26-23 victory over Georgia, much to the disappointment to home state fans.

