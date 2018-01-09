Marvel’s Stan Lee Faces Allegations Of Sexual Misconduct

Marvel Comics editor-in-chief emeritus and character creator Stan Lee is facing allegations that he groped nurses and demanded oral sex at his Los Angeles home. Lee’s legal team told one outlet that the claims are part of a scheme to extort money from him and defiantly stated that he has done nothing wrong.

Comic book legend Stan Lee has been hit with several allegations of sexual assault and harassment by nurses caring for him at his Hollywood Hills home, DailyMail.com can reveal.

The Marvel creator, 95, is alleged to have repeatedly groped and harassed a string of young female nurses employed to care for him.

He is said to have asked for oral sex in the shower, walked around naked and wanted to be ‘pleasured’ in the bedroom.

The nursing company which employs the women and caters for celebrities and high end clients is now in a legal dispute with icon Lee, DailyMail.com has learned.

But as yet no police complaint has been made and no lawsuits filed.

Still, the news sparked Lee's name to become a trending topic on Twitter with fans chiming in with their own ideas of why the news has come forth including claiming it could be a plot to undermine the impending release of Black Panther.

If this story develops, we will return with updates.

