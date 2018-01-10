Black Eyed Peas “Street Livin’,” Stalley “Squattin’” & More | Daily Visuals 1.9.17

The age of Trump has seen more than it’s fair share of politically charged Hip-Hop video in just it’s first year and the Black Eyes Peas have become the latest to join in on the movement.

In their black-and-white visual to “Street Livin’” the BEPs use imagery displaying the social injustices that have plagued the urban community for decades and only seems to be considered the norm by those in power.

Back in The Land Stalley is taking advantage of his success and politics in a stylish Porsche and rides through the night in his clip to “Squattin’.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Daz Dillinger, Cassie, and more.

BLACK EYED PEAS = “STREET LIVIN’”

STALLEY – “SQUATTIN’”

DAZ DILLINGER FT. KURUPT – “READY 4 SOME ACTION”

DAZ DILLINGER – “HARD N DA PAINT”

CASSIE – “DON’T PLAY IT SAFE”

CITY GIRLS – “F*CK DAT N*GGA”

TED PARK – “ME OH MY”

YBS SKOLA – “DOWN FOR”

YUNG TORY – “DRINK ALONE”

BRIAN RAPP – “THIS ALL TOO SHALL PASS”