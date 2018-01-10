50 Cent Recalls Throwing Terrible First Pitch For The Mets

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is successful in many things, including music, acting, and business but what is very clear is that he would never fare well on the baseball mound. The mogul sat down for an interview to promote the upcoming Den of Thieves film and retold the story of the terrible first pitch he threw out for the New York Mets in 2014.

Newsday writes:

It regularly is ranked among the handful of worst celebrity pitches of all time.

“They have baseball cards with me throwing the pitch – real baseball cards that they made!” he said. “I go, ‘Wait a minute: Who cleared this?!’ Whenever baseball comes up, there is no one worse than me, as far as throwing out a pitch.

“I had no idea that throwing a bad pitch would be so big. It was coming across CNN! ESPN, CNN, I was like, whoa, not the way I want things out here at the moment when I’m getting ready to run this music and I’m on CNN and it looks like my arm’s broken. I’m like, ‘What the [expletive] happened to me?’ ”

Although the moment was immortalized and still gets burn in discussions of celebrity first pitches, 50 Cent seemed to take the criticism in stride. And curiously enough, he actually does know how to throw a proper pitch.

Den of Thieves makes its debut on Jan. 19.

—

Photo: Instagram