Robert De Niro Calls Donald Trump Jerk Off-In-Chief

Initially, your eyes widen when you see Robert De Niro is trending on Twitter because you fear his premature demise, or that he may be the next Hollywood star accused of sexual assault. After your relief that neither scenario is the case, the majority of people are laughing because Bob Deniro slandered Donald Trump something awful.

Robert De Niro is going off: "This fucking idiot is the President. The guy is a fucking fool!" tell 'em, Bobby. pic.twitter.com/bs82hfeeLC — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) January 10, 2018

Besides calling Trump an idiot and fool, you then learn that De Niro reveals he calls the illegitimate POTUS the “Jerk Off In Chief.”

It went down while De Niro was introducing actress Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.

“Our government today, with the propping of the baby-in-chief ― the jerkoff-in-chief, I call him ― has put the press under siege, ridiculing it through trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies,” said De Niro according to the New York Times.

Where is the lie? More reactions on the flip.

Oh yeah, Streep won “Best Actress” for her role in The Post. Remember the time Bobby De Niro came for Jay-Z?

They’re cool now, though.

Tonight's full Robert De Niro speech introducing Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review gala, referring to Trump: "This fucking idiot is the president. It’s The Emperor’s New Clothes – the guy is a fucking fool…our baby-in-chief – the "Jerkoff-in-chief" I call him" pic.twitter.com/lVXsSCIpvA — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 10, 2018

Robert De Niro isn’t the only one who thinks Trump is a F-ing idiot. Rupert Murdoch: He’s a F-ing idiot.

Tillerson: He’s a moron.

Mnuchin and Priebus: He’s an idiot.

McMaster: He’s a dope.

Gary Cohn: He’s dumb as sh**. And those not saying it, are thinking it.#WednesdayWisdom pic.twitter.com/935RsqMNkI — NoNoNazis (@CeeLeeMusic) January 10, 2018

