Robert De Niro Calls Donald Trump Jerk Off-In-Chief

Initially, your eyes widen when you see Robert De Niro is trending on Twitter because you fear his premature demise, or that he may be the next Hollywood star accused of sexual assault. After your relief that neither scenario is the case, the majority of people are laughing because Bob Deniro slandered Donald Trump something awful.
Besides calling Trump an idiot and fool, you then learn that De Niro reveals he calls the illegitimate POTUS the “Jerk Off In Chief.”
It went down while De Niro was introducing actress Meryl Streep at the National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala.
“Our government today, with the propping of the baby-in-chief ― the jerkoff-in-chief, I call him ― has put the press under siege, ridiculing it through trying to discredit it through outrageous attacks and lies,” said De Niro according to the New York Times.
Where is the lie? More reactions on the flip.
Oh yeah, Streep won “Best Actress” for her role in The Post. Remember the time Bobby De Niro came for Jay-Z?
They’re cool now, though.
Photo: WENN.com