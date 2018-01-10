Russell Simmons Under NYPD Investigation For 2 New Rape Allegations

Russell Simmons may have put his #NotMe movement on ice, but the NYPD is still investigating him. Reportedly, the cops are investigating the Hip-Hop mogul for two more alleged sexual assaults.

Reports Page Six:

“‘The NYPD has received information regarding allegations involving Russell Simmons in the New York City area, and our detectives are in the process of reviewing that information,’ said NYPD Sgt. Brendan Ryan.

The Post reported last month that the department’s special victims unit was already investigating multiple complaints against the hip-hop mogul and seeking to interview seven women.

It wasn’t clear on Monday night how many open rape investigations there are against Simmons with the two new cases. The NYPD would not give any details on the new claims.”

Simmons has denied the now multiple claims of rape against him.

Now the question is, how many more women are going to come forward?

Photo: WENN.com