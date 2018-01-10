Drake’s From Toronto To Houston Doc To Detail His Come Up

If you do homework you will see Drake had to grind like any other up and coming artist. From Toronto To Houston takes a look at his journey before he reached stardom.

On January 7, Director MarQuis Trill shared a trailer to the documentary via his Instagram. According to his caption, the film provides an inside look to Drizzy’s climb to the top with an emphasis on how the city of Houston provided his musical foundation.

“I’m talking 2009, as Drake was rising to the top of the music world. He credits Houston for the culture and the impact it had on him with launching his career – specifically on May 8, 2009, the show at Warehouse Live. Hope everyone enjoys my artistic documentary.”

The brief clip shows a beardless 6 God performing in H-Town in the early start of his career with current day footage of him and Jas Prince touring the city during “Houston Appreciation Weekend” also spliced in. “2018 marks the 5th year anniversary of “Houston Appreciation Weekend.” To understand what Houston Appreciation Weekend, a.k.a #HAW, is all about, you have to go back to its origin” Trill explained.

You can view the trailer below.

From Toronto To Houston has no set release date at this time but is apparently coming via Rap-A-Lot Records which is owned by Jas’ father J-Prince.

Via Billboard

