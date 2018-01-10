Kevin Gates Released From Prison, For Real This Time

Kevin Gates is finally a free man. The controversial rapper was released from an Illinois prison this morning (Jan. 10) with no outstanding warrants to put him right back into the bing.

According to TMZ, Gates has been granted parole and will be under mandatory supervision. Gates served 9 months of a 30-month sentence.

TMZ also reports that Gates plans to use a chunk of his free time to share his own struggles with trouble teens in the hopes of removing them from a path towards prison.

Let Meek Mill be a lesson for Gates—don’t piss off the judge and always check in with you parole officers.

Just saying.

—

