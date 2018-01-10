Nas & Kelis Finally Comes To Terms On A Custody Agreement

After some hard bickering and slandering in court proceedings, Nas and Kelis seem to have finally reached an agreement on a new child custody agreement.

According to TMZ the Illmatic rapper and “Milkshake” singer have finally come to terms on how to proceed with their co-parenting duties (thank God) with Nas getting four full weekends in January, February, and March.

“Nas’ weekend visits will begin immediately after school on Fridays … thru Sunday night, or Monday night, if it’s a 3-day weekend.”

The agreement also stipulates that neither parent use their time to “popularize [Knight] on social media.” Can’t say we saw that coming though we do agree that children really shouldn’t be raised in the spotlight like that.

Hopefully, this will be the last of this and the two can get back to being excellent parents.

