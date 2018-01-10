Cardi B, Post Malone & 21 Savage Top Forbes’ 2018 Hip-Hop Future Moguls List

The annual Hip-Hop Cash Princes list got a bit of a title remix for this year’s selection by Forbes, mixing things up a bit by way of a diverse and eclectic cast of characters. Now called the Hip-Hop Future Moguls List, Cardi B, Post Malone, and 21 Savage join several other rising Hip-Hop stars for this year’s grouping.

The 2018 Hip-Hop Future Moguls list was compiled by Senior Editor, Media and Entertainment Zack O’Malley Greenburg, Charlamagne Tha God, Universal Hip-Hop Museum president Rocky Bucano, and Rap Coalition founder Wendy Day. A chief criterion of the list was that nominees would need to be under 30, and have never before appeared in any of Forbes’ previous lists.

Cardi B was a natural lock to make this list with her massive 2017 carrying well into the current year, becoming the first female rapper to top the charts as a solo act since 1998 with the “Bodak Yellow” single.

Post Malone has managed to snag two big hits for 2017 with “Congratulations” and “Rockstar,” both singles still enjoying burn on the charts in 2018 despite the flood of music that’s been released since. 21 Savage, featured on Malone’s “Rockstar,” has his own huge hit in “Bank Account” and shows little signs in slowing down after a steady climb to notoriety.

The list features the most women it ever has in times past as well, so salute to the publication in recognizing the industry shift.

Check out Forbes’ full list here.

—

Photo: WENN.com