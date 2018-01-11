Quavo ft. Nicki Minaj “She For Keeps,” Planet Asia “Fireworks” & More | Daily Visuals 1.10.17

Nicki Minaj and Nas have just allegedly called it quits, so could Quavo be in prime position for a Rodman rebound?

We’re not sure but in Quavo and Nicki’s latest video for “She For Keeps” the two certainly seem to make an interesting couple as they exchange pleasantries over some burgers and shakes. If Nicki was still with Safaree we know who’d be picking up that bill. We kid we kid.

Meanwhile in China Town Planet Asia shines under the neon oriental signs as he kicks some bars for his clip to “Fireworks.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jussie Smollett, Hoodrich Pablo, and more.

QUAVO & NICKI MINAJ – “She For Keeps”

PLANET ASIA – “FIREWORKS”

JUSSIE SMOLLETT – “FREEDOM”

LII BABY FT. MONEYBAGG YO – “ALL OF A SUDDEN”

HOODRICH PABLO JUAN – “MONEY ON FLEEK”

TED PARK – “ME OH MY”

SLAUGHTER GANG TIP – “NO BRAIN”