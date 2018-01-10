Alleged Domestic Abuser Floyd Mayweather Cracks Jokes About #MeToo

Floyd Mayweather might be one of the most electrifying boxers of his era, but he’s also got an icky history of alleged abuse against women. In a recent interview, the boxer and ladies man made some tasteless jokes surrounding the #MeToo movement and Twitter is steadily delivering low blows.

In an interview with Men’s Health, Mayweather discusses his training regimen, business ventures, and the usual Money Mayweather braggadocio. When the outlet asked about the #MeToo movement, which most know helped galvanize women in coming forth about being sexually abused or assaulted, Mayweather made a completely boneheaded move by confusing the hashtag’s intent.

From Men’s Health:

We’re asking a lot of men, in light of the #MeToo movement, how men can grow in 2018.

The who?

The #MeToo movement. Women speaking out about sexual assault.

When you say “me too” … When somebody is like, “I got a Rolls Royce, I be like ‘me too.'” When somebody say they got a private jet, I say, “Me too. I got two. Me too.”

This is a very different —

Well, I didn’t know! My Me Too movement from the beginning was whenever somebody said what they have I’m like, “me too.” Somebody say they got a billion dollars, I say, “I made a billion dollars, me too.”

Yeah, that’s a bad look right there.

Mayweather’s name was trending on Twitter earlier with users highlighting the fact he didn’t even know, nor care about what it meant. We’ve captured some of the chatter below and on the following pages.

asking Floyd Mayweather to provide insightful commentary about women's issues is like asking a four year old to solve a quantum physics equation. totally beyond their realm of comprehension pic.twitter.com/Sjhuv7A0ap — Quitter Fredette (@HaroldBingo) January 10, 2018

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »