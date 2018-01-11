CESblackout Sparks Hilarious Tweets From Techies

Techies and nerds attending this year’s CES (Consumer Electronics Show) convention were not expecting to be in the dark early this morning when they tried to check out companies new technological offerings to the world.BUT that’s exactly what happened when most of the Las Vegas Convention Center lost power for power.

Well, that’s shocking.

The blackout lasted for about 2 hours and the cause still remains a mystery. Most companies could not show off their latest products due to the lack of electricity. So all of those OLED TV’s, virtual reality rides, and smart fridges were pretty much useless for the most part and put on full display just how important electricity is no matter how much smarter the devices are. Phones were even hostages of charging stations they were put in.

. #CESBLACKOUT all halls at Las Vegas Convention are without power an event staffer says and people are being asked to evacuate. No word on if/when power will be restored and people let back in. #ces2018 pic.twitter.com/tv4aI3bg7K — Ed Baig (@edbaig) January 10, 2018

Attendees managed to safely navigate their way around the convention center in the dark thanks to the light pouring in from in the windows and battery operated signs. Also, the sounds of “Despacito” (hopefully not the Bieber version) could be heard blaring from a booth on the floor.Twitter being Twitter can find the humor in any situation and they decided to chime in on the situation.

Wow…. Lights go out and there's flooding… At an electronics show… In the desert. Can't make this shit up.#CESblackout #ces2018 — Tony Simons (@TonySimonsSR) January 10, 2018

Someone told Alexa to turn off the lights #CES18 #CESblackout — Noah Klein (@Mrnono2) January 10, 2018

L O L! Intel, Sony and OREO even got in on the fun and decided to let some tweets fly in light of the situation.

Of course, there were tweets that still reminded us of how we take things like electricity for granted especially with parts of Puerto Rico still without power and are still suffering from the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria.

There's a blackout at CES and the computer geeks are freaking out. In other news, thousands of people in Puerto Rico are sill without power MONTHS AFTER hurricane maria. #CESblackout — will (@willishl) January 10, 2018

This is America: Outrage as tech toy convention in Las Vegas loses power. Puerto Rico- half of population still without power after four months, and no one cares.#CESblackout pic.twitter.com/hAqxEjX7YX — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 10, 2018

We see no lies in those tweets above, but these jokes must still be told.

Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

