Cardi B Talks Relationship With Offset & More With Beats 1 [WATCH]

Cardi B and Offset are still very much a thing it seems, this after a recent interview she held with Beats 1 revealed that union did not split despite the rampant allegations of cheating by the Migos rapper. During the interview, the “Bodak Yellow” star made mention of her fiancee and their life together, her connection with her family, and much more.

Host Julie Adenuga opened up the interview asking about the direction of Cardi B’s album but then shifting the conversation into what the rapper has spent her money on. Cardi shared that the most expensive thing she owns is a Tangerine Bentley truck while also revealing she doesn’t even know how to drive. As a New York native, she expressed amazement at the fact of being a life-long subway train user to now being able to purchase her own ride.

Other highlights include Cardi mentioning her love of high-end designers but making sure to highlight that their jeans can’t fit her bottom half that well, then gives a nod to Fashion Nova for providing clothes that fit her frame.

In the portion where she speaks about Offset, she mentions that her future husband’s most annoying habit is that he spends money on food yet doesn’t eat it, which Cardi basically feels is frivolous. However, she does address the big elephant in the room and it appears that all is well in their world after revealing she’s recorded a love song.

There’s also a pretty nice mention of Cardi saying that her father is her best friend and that she’s deeply connected with her family, which grounds her as her fame has skyrocketed over the years.

Watch Cardi B in all her Bronx glory in the interview with Beats 1 below.

—

Photo: Getty