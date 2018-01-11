Damian Lillard Offers The Fade To Chris Paul At Game’s End?

One of the unwritten rules in professional basketball is that you don’t show up the other team after the victory is already in the bag. During a contest between the Houston Rockets and the Portland Trailblazers, Chris Paul and Damian Lillard got into at the end of the game after Paul made an uncontested layup near the end of the game.

With the game out of reach for the Blazers, Paul went to the basket for the layup instead of running the clock out as most players do. Adding salt to the wound, Paul stole the ball in the very final seconds and then held the ball, which prompted Lillard to come over and the pair exchanged some tough words before Lillard smacked the ball out of Paul’s hand.

Paul, to his credit, didn’t react to Lillard’s irritation and instead just walked away as Lillard glared at him while leaving the Houston’s Toyota Center floor. In the locker room, Lillard shared what he said to Paul, basically checking the player on sportsmanship and the like.

Twitter came through with the jokes right on time, with both men catching a little heat for his late-game stunt. Hopefully, the two State Farm buddies can patch it up and get back to their winning ways.

