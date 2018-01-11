‘L&HH: Miami’ Star Young Hollywood Getting Death Threats For Amara La Negra Shade

Love & Hip Hop: Miami features a headass named Young Hollywood who didn’t seem to understand how an Afro-Latina woman (see: Amara La Negra) could be successful with her natural features. Now, he is getting death threats.

While we wish the man no harm, excuse us while we Google the world’s smallest violin.

Reports TMZ:

“A little backstory … YH told Amara in the series premiere last week she needed to be “more Beyonce and less Macy Gray.” He also called her psychotic after Amara took offense to YH suggesting she switch up her look … most notably her Afro.

Amara ultimately stormed off after he referred to her as “Nutella Queen” … and Young Hollywood’s been torched online and threatened ever since.

YH — who btw has worked with 2 Chainz and reggaeton superstars Nicky Jam and Cosculluela — says he’s wrongfully being crucified and the industry’s sad standards are really to blame.”

Just because there are “industry standards” it doesn’t mean you should try to enforce them.

Stay safe, beloved. But you’re a clown.

Watch Young Hollywood continue to cop pleas (he believe his “character” is under attack) below.

