Oh Nothing, Just Serena Williams Twerking To N.E.R.D.’s “Lemon” [VIDEO]

Serena Williams and her dominance over the tennis world is still one of the sports world’s best stories, considering the years and miles she’s put on her powerful frame. While motherhood has kept the talented athlete away from the court, a new video from a photo shoot reminded several people that she’s still very much aware of her sex symbol status.

For her cover shoot for the February cover of Vogue magazine featuring her adorable baby Alexis Olympia, Williams dishes on her journey as a new mom, the joys of marriage, and the importance of family. She also makes mention of making her comeback to the game she loves but also battling with the idea of becoming a full-time mom and wife to her husband, Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian.

Vogue‘s Rob Haskell writes:

“To be honest, there’s something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom,” she says. Reddit, the news aggregator of which Alexis is a cofounder, is based there, and they’ve just found a house in Silicon Valley. “But not yet. Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.”

That sound you just heard was all of Williams’ capable competitors saying “drats!” really loud.

Other key highlights of Vogue‘s chat with Williams faced mortality shortly after giving c-section birth to baby Alexis, and the harrowing moments of healing after. Adding to this, the difficult post-pregnancy for Williams continued for weeks and it appears she is just now returning to form. Williams also speaks candidly about her rival with her big sister, Venus, and how their love for each other trumps everything except when they’re on the court facing one another.

Watch Serena Williams twerking like she never left in the clip courtesy of Vogue below. Hit the flip to see an image of Williams and her lovely daughter via the publication’s Instagram page.

—

Photo: Vogue/Mario Testino

1 2Next page »