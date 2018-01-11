Dapper Dan To Open Store In Harlem In Conjunction With Gucci

It seems years after going underground Dapper Dan will make a historic return to Harlem. The legendary tailor will be opening a new location in uptown with the help of Gucci.

In 2017, Gucci got caught red-handed for a style robbery of one of Dan’s original designs. The luxury brand remade a Louis Vuitton balloon sleeved jacket he crafted for Olympic runner Diane Dixon. Naturally, their social media channels were instantly flooded with requests to give proper credit to the Harlem pioneer.

Thankfully Creative Director Alessandro Michele saw the error in his ways and let the world know that Dap’ was certainly the inspiration for the piece. “For me, we can talk about appropriation a lot,” he explained to the New York Times, “I didn’t put a caption on it because it was so clear. I wanted people to recognize Dapper on the catwalk. It wasn’t appropriation, it was a homage, to me.”

After settling the miscommunication in person the two parties decided to collaborate. Gucci went on to feature him in their 2018 Cruise collection campaign with Dan hinting at a brick and mortar operation comeback to Harlem.

Earlier this week he confirmed that his boutique will be making a grand return to New York City in a partnership with the Italian luxury house via a social media post that featured a billboard announcement on the historic 125th Street. “A sign of the times. For the 1st time in history, a major luxury brand store has opened in #Harlem: @Gucci by @DapperDanHarlem. With made-to-order garments for your taste & in your specific measurements, I will create your design from your mind, or come up with a design for you.”

DJ Khaled has already been spotted in a custom track suit.

According to Harper’s Bazaar the “Gucci By Dapper Dan” is located in a brownstone on Lenox Avenue. Reportedly it is a 4,700 square foot space featuring both a storefront and an atelier studio.

—

Photo: Getty