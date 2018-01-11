‘Black Panther’ Is So Lit Even Lupita Nyong’o Couldn’t Score Pre-Sale Tickets

Black Panther hasn’t even blessed movie screens yet and is already breaking records. Pre-sale tickets for the highly-anticipated Marvel Studios film sold at a record pace, in fact, they sold so fast that Lupita Nyong’o one of the film’s stars had a hard time securing tickets for herself.

When we show up, WE SHOW UP!

That’s what I’m saying. I can’t wait for this movie and all my #BlackPanthers family to crush it. #BlackPantherSoLit

https://t.co/Yj2ZxNW1x2 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 11, 2018

Lupita found that out the hard way and shared a video where she explained to her 4.3 million followers that she tried to purchase a ticket to watch the film with fans only to see they sold out in 15 minutes. In the post’s caption Nyongo states:

“@hollywoodreporter says @blackpanther is @marvelstudios best-selling movie in terms of presales after just 24 HOURS! Don’t I know it: even I tried!!!! “

That’s pretty damn dope.

In the film, Nyong’o plays Nakia, a prominent member of the Dora Milaje (“adored ones”) a special forces team comprised of exceptional women recruited from every tribe of Wakanda who serve as T’Challa’s personal bodyguards.Nyong’o’s character in the film is pretty important in the comics and we can expect to see her play a pivotal role in upcoming and future films.

We are quite sure Lupita will find a way to surprise moviegoers on opening night by enjoying the impending greatness that is Black Panther with them somehow. There is no way she won’t be able to score a ticket right? It’s still amazing to see how much excitement a film full of black superheroes is generating.

Representation matters indeed!

Lupita is not the only one who is excited though, hit the gallery to see more reactions to Black Panther in the gallery below.

I’m bout to use opening weekend of Black Panther like black people meet. — Bria Celest (@55mmbae) January 11, 2018

—

Photo by Steven Ferdman/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »