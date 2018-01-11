Kanye West Takes In National Museum of African American History With His Pops

Kanye West might be one of the most recognizable faces in the world, so it’s natural he’d cause a stir no matter where he ends up even if he’s attempting to keep a low profile. On Tuesday, a fan captured video imagery of the Chicago superstar in Washington to take in the sights of the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture alongside his dad and it appears Yeezy was into it.

According to Billboard West, and dad, Ray West joined a guided museum tour and apparently, the rapper’s presence nearly upended the smooth flow of things, but that didn’t break up the moment. As seen in the clip, West obliviousous to the fan’s cellphone camera in his face and is following the guide’s word with measurable intent.

West has been largely absent from the music scene although he’s surfaced here and there for a feature, while also said to be hard at work on new projects.

Good to see Kanye West being a normal citizen taking in the beauty of the popular museum.

—

Photo: WENN.com