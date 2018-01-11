Taraji P. Henson Set To Produce, Star In Film Based On Emmett Till

Taraji P. Henson has been steadily rising as an actress since the 1990s, and her star turn as Cookie Lyon on Fox’s hit show Empire helped to seal her place as a leading lady on the small and big screen. The glamorous DMV native is set to star in a new film, Proud Mary, and has plans to produce and star in a biopic about the life of slain boy Emmett Till.

In an exclusive chat with the good folks of Global Grind held on Monday (Jan. 8), Henson explained that the film on Emmett Till has been a passion project of hers for some time.

“I am producing ‘The Emmett Till Story’ and am starring as Mamie Till,” Henson said to Global Grind. “That’s one [project] that I’ve been passionate about since Trayvon Martin was murdered.”

The film has been rumored to be in Henson’s sights since 2017, but little else was known about the project. Henson added that John Singleton will direct the film. The story of Till’s senseless murder by racist white attackers shocked the nation and helped galvanize the burgeoning Civil Rights Movement.

Proud Mary makes its debut this Friday (Jan. 12).

