Future & Young Thug “All Da Smoke,” Majid Jordan “Gave Your Love Away” & More | Daily Visuals 1.11.17

We might have to wait till March for Donald Glover’s Atlanta to get our fill of Big Peach living but until then Future and Young Thug gonna keep the A buzzing with their noise.

In their future to “All Da Smoke” Hendrix and Thugga take it back to the trap house where the stoop is the hangout spot and the jux is right around the corner.

Meanwhile back in Toronto, OVO artists Majid Jordan get on their 90’s R&B ish and get all in their feelings in their retro misty looking visual to “Gave Your Love Away.” Even the title sounds like an 90’s R&B joint.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Jaden Smith, OMB Peezy featuring Yhung T.O., and more.

FUTURE & YOUNG THUG – “ALL DA SMOKE”

MAJID JORDAN – “GAVE YOUR LOVE AWAY”

JADEN SMITH – “ICON LIVING”

OMB PEEZY FT. YHUNG T.O. – “TALK MY SH*T”

YE ALI FT. K CAMP – “WEDDING BANDS”

FELIPE – “DAMN FELIPE”

METER MOBB & TOO $HORT – “YOU CAME TO PARTY”