Polo Ralph Lauren To Retro Legendary “Snow Beach” Pullover

It seems that the team over at Ralph Lauren continues to recognize the power of the culture. The iconic brand is set to bring back their perhaps most coveted piece ever, the Polo “Snow Beach” jacket.

In November, famed producer Just Blaze posted some comparison pics of an original Cold Wave five panel long bill hat and a forthcoming retro sample but the piece never hit the shelves at retail.

On Thursday, January 11 aficionados and collectors drooled at several Instagram posts indicating that RL is releasing an updated version of their iconic Snow Beach line.

Lifestylist and noted LO-head Dallas Penn set things off confirming the upcoming drop saying “I don’t have any information on the release of the Snow Beach line yet but trust me I will make it public as soon as I have it.”

Soon photos from the Spring 2018 Polo lookbook started to leak adding validity to the speculation.

Even Nike seems to be wanting in on the hype as they are set to release some Air Max 1 Premiums that fall in line with the pullover’s signature navy, yellow and red color scheme.

Making its’ debut in Wu-Tang Clan’s classic 1994 video “Can It Be So Simple” video it instantly became one of the hottest jackets on the streets.

Years later the pullover has become the holy grail of all LO items making any lucky owner an instant style god. Many other brands have tried replicating it, but it ain’t Ralph though.

Unfortunately, there is already doubt on how attainable it will be when January 25 comes around. In September Polo surprisingly went the streetwear route by releasing their also highly acclaimed 1992 Stadium line through retailer Jimmy Jazz. This left many enthusiasts leaving empty handed as the items were limited and only sold on a ticketed basis only.

As of now details on availability for the return of the Snow Beach are not yet known but we hope Uncle Ralph does right by the true lovers of ‘LO.

—

Photo: YouTube