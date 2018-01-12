BRUHNews: Struggle Rapper Robbed A Wingstop So Rick Ross Would Notice Him

Struggle rappers will do anything to get put on, but this is ridiculous. A suspect who is accused of attempting to rob a Wingstop in Memphis did so to get lemon pepper wing purveyor Rick Ross‘ attention, per the store’s general manager, Elma Allen.

WREG reports that the attempted robbery went down on Friday night (Jan. 5) and of course the suspect was caught on surveillance footage.

The authorities said they got a tip that the wannabe is rapper 23-year-old Cedric Miller. A Wingstop worker identified Miller as the culprit and he was arrested by Memphis PD.

WREG went to Miller’s home address to confirm his intentions. Reportedly, a woman who answered the door said she didn’t know him before closing the door.

