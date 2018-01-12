Mary J. Blige Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame [Photos]

Amidst ongoing divorce drama Mary J. Blige is starting her 2018 off on a bright note. She was recently awarded her own star on the Hollywood Wall of Fame.

The Queen Of Hip-Hop Soul was celebrated for her stellar career with one of the most prestigious honors in the entertainment business. On hand were family, close friends and peers including former Uptown Records President Andre Harrell and frequent collaborator ￼Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Mary addressed the crowd giving her thanks for the recognition. “I’m so grateful for this star right now, because I’ve earned it probably three times. But I’m so grateful that I have it. I’m so grateful. I say that with confidence, not arrogance. I say that because I know it now, I know my worth, and I understand what this means” she acknowledged.

Puff Daddy AKA Brother LOVE also shared some anecdotal memories of their come up together as unknowns in the music industry. “We started from nothing. I used to pick Mary up from the projects. I had me a Volkswagen Rabbit. I had two rims on it. I couldn’t afford four. We would drive down the highway in New York and just dream. We would say, ‘We wanna be somebody. We wanna be big. We wanna be big something for our people. We wanna come and shake up the world.’ And we did that.”

In addition to the long overdue ceremony the “Real Love” songstress was recently nominated for a Golden Globe Award for her work in the critically acclaimed Mudbound.

You can see a portion of her emotional speech below. See images from the ceremony on the flip.

—

Photo: WENN.com

1 2 3 4 5Next page »