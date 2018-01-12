Rick Wilson To Trump Flunky On CNN – “I Will Gut You Like A Fish” [VIDEO]

A woke Don Lemon’s show on CNN was absolutely lit last night (January 11. In a keen example of potential white on white violence, while discussing racist Donald Trump, GOP strategist Rick Wilson had enough of radio host John Fredericks making excuses for Cheeto and threatened him with a vicious fade.

“You know, hearing John’s and of this overtly racist aspect of it, it shocks me that we still have people in this country…don’t bother calling yourself a conservative, if you don’t believe there’s a way where people who come and embrace the proposition of this country can become Americans,” said Wilson on CNN Tonight after Fredericks kicked some nonsense about Trump’s words being about economics.

To this, Wilson said, “You are a weak, impotent person who can’t handle the fact that there are people who don’t look like you, who want to come to this country because our system is awesome. You hate that, you hate it so much, because you’re so weak inside.”

Fredericks sarcastically answered, “That’s your substantive argument, Rick Wilson, who backed every losing candidate…”

And this is where sh*t got real.

“John, I will gut you like a fish on this show, if you want to keep this up,” said Wilson

"I will gut you like a fish" pic.twitter.com/6yq8eBGazP — jordan (@JordanUhl) January 12, 2018

The look on fellow panelist and New York Times columnist Charles Blow’s face said it all. In fact, Blow even relayed what was going through his mind at the time via Twitter.

#AboutLastNight When you’re on a TV panel and one panelist says to another, “I will gut you like a fish!” LOL pic.twitter.com/5rYpLRG5LK — Charles M. Blow (@CharlesMBlow) January 12, 2018

Peep more of the Internets rallying around Wilson below.

Don Lemon, Rick Wilson and Phil Mudd tonight. LIT. pic.twitter.com/I5qfjKkE5O — Tom Corsillo (@tom9d) January 12, 2018

Anderson Cooper calls the President a moron, Phil Mudd racked up a million dollars in FCC fines, Don Lemon says the President is a racist and then cried, Rick Wilson threatened to gut someone like a fish… I mean, put it to bed. Tonight’s CNN can’t be topped. — Dave Hancock (@dhancock110) January 12, 2018

Rick Wilson completely ETHERS this man on live television

pic.twitter.com/pQzaQ9gTsx — Jollof Papi (@GrandeAkande) January 12, 2018

@TheRickWilson enjoyed watching you murdering “Racist Kevin Malone” from the office on Don Lemon pic.twitter.com/2EGalY9Xc0 — EL GLIKO (@ElGliko) January 12, 2018

Don Lemon

Rick Wilson

Charles Blow

Maria Cardona Trump supporter, John Fredericks is not having a good night…not a good night, at all… Tonight is not the night to defend Trump…tomorrow doesn’t look good either. — Jody DelBrocco (@JodyDelBrocco) January 12, 2018

😂😂😂 amazing work on cnn tonight. I hope the entire Republican Party gets rebuilt with conservatives like yourself. I’m a flaming liberal but I am enjoying the true Conservative folk resisting here on Twitter and in media. It’s a relief that not everyone is a Russian tool. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) January 12, 2018

I live my life every single day trying to never piss off @TheRickWilson https://t.co/G4pfSCcwOm — andy lassner (@andylassner) January 12, 2018

I’ve decided to cancel my plans to get on @TheRickWilson’s bad side. — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) January 12, 2018

I know the President was up watching Don Lemon. Feels good, man. — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 12, 2018

😂😂😂 amazing work on cnn tonight. I hope the entire Republican Party gets rebuilt with conservatives like yourself. I’m a flaming liberal but I am enjoying the true Conservative folk resisting here on Twitter and in media. It’s a relief that not everyone is a Russian tool. — JEN KIRKMAN (@JenKirkman) January 12, 2018

—

Photo: Instagram