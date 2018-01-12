Rick Wilson To Trump Flunky On CNN – “I Will Gut You Like A Fish” [VIDEO]

A woke Don Lemon’s show on CNN was absolutely lit last night (January 11. In a keen example of potential white on white violence, while discussing racist Donald Trump, GOP strategist Rick Wilson had enough of radio host John Fredericks making excuses for Cheeto and threatened him with a vicious fade.
“You know, hearing John’s and of this overtly racist aspect of it, it shocks me that we still have people in this country…don’t bother calling yourself a conservative, if you don’t believe there’s a way where people who come and embrace the proposition of this country can become Americans,” said Wilson on CNN Tonight after Fredericks kicked some nonsense about Trump’s words being about economics.
To this, Wilson said, “You are a weak, impotent person who can’t handle the fact that there are people who don’t look like you, who want to come to this country because our system is awesome. You hate that, you hate it so much, because you’re so weak inside.”
Fredericks sarcastically answered, “That’s your substantive argument, Rick Wilson, who backed every losing candidate…”
And this is where sh*t got real.
“John, I will gut you like a fish on this show, if you want to keep this up,” said Wilson
The look on fellow panelist and New York Times columnist Charles Blow’s face said it all. In fact, Blow even relayed what was going through his mind at the time via Twitter.
Peep more of the Internets rallying around Wilson below.
