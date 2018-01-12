Jay Rock Drops “King’s Dead” ft. Kendrick Lamar, Future From ‘Black Panther: The Album’

OG TDE member Jay Rock returns in a major way. The Watts rapper drops a new cut called “King’s Dead,” featuring Kendrick Lamar, Future and James Blake, that also happens to be from Black Panther: The Album.

The song doubles as the first song from Jay Rock’s forthcoming album and is produced by Mike WiLL Made-It and Teddy Walton.

Apparently, you can already order Black Panther: The Album right here.

Oh yeah, the song knocks. Listen to “King’s Dead” below.

Photo: Getty