Killer Mike, T.I. Part Of Atlanta Mayor Keisha Bottoms’ Transition Team

New Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms assumed office earlier this month after being handed the reigns by outgoing Mayor Kasim Reed, and the transition team was announced on Thursday (Jan. 11). Mayor Bottoms has amassed a 38-member team of CEOs and local educators, but also hometown rap heroes Clifford “T.I.” Smith and Michael “Killer Mike” Render.

“I am grateful to announce this 38-strong transition team. It represents a tremendous amount of diversity and depth, and really the best and the brightest in the city of Atlanta,” Bottoms said.

Among the team are the CEO and Chairman of UPS, the CEO of Delta Airlines Inc., an APS school board member, Senator Jason Carter, Grammy-award winning rapper, actor, entrepreneur and activist Clifford “T.I.” Harris, Michael “Killer Mike Render, artist, activist and businessman, Ron Clark from the Ron Clark Academy and Raphael Warnock from the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church.

The group will help Bottoms carry out her platform of affordable housing, overhauling the city hall corruption scandal and improving education.

She said she wanted the best and the brightest the city has to offer.

The announcement of the transition team helped solidify Killer Mike’s earlier statements that he would enter politics after he retires from music.

