Lupe Fiasco Says He’s Voting This Fall, Says Sh*thole President Inspired Him

Lupe Fiasco has opted for all of his adult life to not involve himself in the political process but says he now has a change of heart. The Chicago rapper says due to President Donald Trump’s alleged racist comments and the climate of the GOP-led Congress that he would be voting for the first time this fall.

“For help or harm I’ve never voted in my life. a dedicated abstainer,” Lupe wrote in a Friday morning (Jan. 12) tweet. He added, “But due to circumstances beyond my control & the overall unpleasant racist sh*ttiness of our president & the [R]epublican members of Congress that echo his sentiments subtly or otherwise I’ll be voting this fall.”

The admission might come across as a shock to some who might have felt Lupe would have been more active considering the style of music he creates. Fans of the lyricist chimed in via the Twitter, congratulating him most of all for diving in with both feet into a world he has never been a part of. Some of those responses can be viewed below and on the following pages.

Thank you, Lupe. We need everyone to turn out and vote. The only way to change this system is to first vote out this #ShitholeCongress. Our Constitution places most of our Gov'ts power in Congress, yet some midterm elections only sees 33% voter turnout. — Walter Clarke (@WaltRClarke) January 12, 2018

That's what's-up! The Primaries matter more in our daily life anyways. ✊🏾 — Roy (@roycm13) January 12, 2018

By not voting all those times you helped out him and his people get to their position of power. I hope this realization is a message to all Americans, especially young black men and women, that their vote matters and can help change the direction of society! — CaseyPat (@cpcfromkc) January 12, 2018

Trump was bad enough to get Lupe to vote this is crazy 😂😂😂 — V5* (@VEGA5STAR) January 12, 2018

