Shaggy & Sting Are Working On A Duet Reggae Album

At last it’s happening: Sting and Shaggy are finally working on that reggae album no one asked for. We’re joking!

But nah, they’re actually working on a reggae album together.

According to Page Six Sting’s wife let it slip that the “Every Breath You Take” singer and the “It Wasn’t Me” artist and are currently crafting a reggae album.

“We have a lot in common,” Sting told us. “We’re both married to very strong women. We both come from small islands that used to belong to the queen. And we like each other. We like each other’s voices and music and vibe. We’re like kindred spirits.”

Word?!

Recently Sting and Shaggy performed their duet “Don’t Make Me Wait” at the Shaggy and Friends benefit in Jamaica and from the sound of it maybe a collaborative album would actually be something to jamrock to.

Let us know if you’ll be interested in listening to Shaggy and Sting’s upcoming album in the comments below.

Photo: Getty