Louis Vuitton Making A Tracker To Help Keep Tabs On Your High Price Luggage

The one headache that comes with traveling is your luggage and keeping tabs on it once you hand it over to the airline to check it in. Louis Vuitton is looking to help curb those fears a bit by making a luggage tracker that will help you monitor your expensive LV luggage according to a recent FCC filing.

Sounds like a good idea.

According to Engadget, sources revealed them that this will be the first device of it’s kind to work internationally but no official confirmation has been made yet. The device itself will be called the Louis Vuitton Echo and will be made by a French start-up company called Axible according to a leaflet filed to the FCC. Other details revealed about the device include it can operate on full charged battery for six months and is charged by a simple USB cord.

The tracker itself slides into a pocket dedicated to it on Louis Vuitton luggage, once on the plane, the tracker will automatically switch to airplane mode. Once landed the user can track their luggage through the company’s LV Pass smartphone app when it’s paired with the tracker and check if their luggage has been opened and any point while being checked in and loaded up.

That’s pretty damn dope.

As of now, the tracker will only work in certain major international airports that are covered by a mobile geolocation service called Sigfox. Based on that information that coverage will include highly-populated cities in Japan, US, Taiwan, Australia, South Africa, Mexico, Brazil, Oman, New Zealand and Iran. Now as far as price is concerned, an exact price-point has not been revealed but you will more than likely have to spend a pretty penny on the tracker (it’s Louis Vuitton) but it does come with 3-years Sigfox service.

No information as far as a release date has been revealed either. Let’s hope other luggage brands follow LV’s lead and also begin to make trackers.

Photo:Sion Touhig/Sygma/Sygma via Getty Images