Technics Tapping Pockets With Release Of $10,000 & Up Turntables

The SP-10R is expected to launch in spring for an eye-watering $10,000.

The Technics SL-1000R, meanwhile, adds the base and tonearm for the complete turntable system, doubling the damage when it comes to price.

It features an S-shaped tonearm, with a magnesium tonearm tube chosen for its low mass and damping qualities. For rigidity, the base comprises a dual-layer construction of BMC (bulk moulding compound) beneath a 30mm-thick aluminium top panel, while the turntable part on top of that is made of an additional three layers of BMC, aluminium die-cast and a 25mm-thick aluminium panel.

The turntables work in the same manner as older models, although the look and design of the devices is certainly a futuristic update on the sturdy originals.

Photo: Getty