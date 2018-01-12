Home > News

Technics Tapping Pockets With Release Of $10,000 & Up Turntables

The new SP-10R and SL-1000R models tack on thousands on the already costly Technic 1200 reboot from 2016.

Written By D.L. Chandler

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

Technics, the turntable brand cranking out the influential instrument since the 1970s, revived the line back in 2016 to a costly tune of $4,000. The company is back once again with the official reveal of a pair of models that have an even heftier price tag of $10,000 and up.

During this year’s Consumer Electronics Show event, Panasonic rolled out its upcoming products for the year, including the impending turntable models. Aimed a still strong market of audiophiles who came up coveting the instrument, the premium product will not be for the up and coming turntable wizards.

What Hi-Fi? writes:

The SP-10R is expected to launch in spring for an eye-watering $10,000.

The Technics SL-1000R, meanwhile, adds the base and tonearm for the complete turntable system, doubling the damage when it comes to price.

It features an S-shaped tonearm, with a magnesium tonearm tube chosen for its low mass and damping qualities. For rigidity, the base comprises a dual-layer construction of BMC (bulk moulding compound) beneath a 30mm-thick aluminium top panel, while the turntable part on top of that is made of an additional three layers of BMC, aluminium die-cast and a 25mm-thick aluminium panel.

The turntables work in the same manner as older models, although the look and design of the devices is certainly a futuristic update on the sturdy originals.

Photo: Getty

dj , technics , turntablism

comments – Add Yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Certified Fresh: Mike Floss [VIDEO]
12.04.17
FROM SITES WE LOVE