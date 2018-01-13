50 Cent Confirms ‘Street King Immortal’ Album Is On The Way, Claims It’s A Heater

While 50 Cent has made a name for himself outside of Rap with Power and Effen Vodka he still plans to make a musical comeback. He has confirmed Street King Immortal is still in the works.

In a recent profile, the New York Times followed the Queens native to see how he spends his Sundays. During the nine-hour span Fif’ details how he incorporates studio time in his work day

“On most Sundays, I go into the studio to record my music and meet my producers there. There are no windows so it’s very easy to lose track of time. I could be there six hours and not even feel it. Right now I’m in the middle of recording my sixth album, but it’s as thrilling as my first,” he explained.

Originally set for a 2011 release, Street King Immortal has faced several delays as singles such as “My Life” and “New Day” failed to hit at radio. Additionally SKI was set to be his final album at Interscope Records but the two parties were not seeing eye to eye on the project further hampering its’ momentum.

50 also reveals he is releasing a champagne next year and tries to hit the gym twice on Sundays due to his hectic schedule during the week. You can read the entire feature here.

Photo: WENN.com