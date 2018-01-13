Wale & J. Cole Are Apparently Working On “New Vibes”

Looks like Wale and J. Cole are officially past their petty beef patti with cheese beef and back on the same page.

Recently Wale took to IG to post a video story of himself in the studio hanging out with the rapper who went double platinum with no features himself, J. Cole. Captioning the now removed video “Working on new vibes… wit Cole” you can clearly see Wale hanging out in a studio with a crew while Cole is seen at the computer possibly mixing down whatever they’re working on.

We’re not sure if Wale unintentionally spilled the secret beans causing him to remove the video but fans are now aware of what’s cooking in the kitchen and if they don’t serve up something magically delicious they’ll have a mutiny on their hands.

—

Photo: