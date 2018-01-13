TopCurves: Black Twitter Shares Brutal Curves & DM Slide Fails

Curving, the act of shutting down one’s attempt to get close, ask for a date or more, has been a hot topic in times past, most especially in the digital dating age. The powerful and influential segment of Black Twitter most especially has lots to say about curving, and a new trending topic, #TopCurves, displayed some of the most hilarious shutdowns and DM slide fails out there.

We haven’t been able to determine when the trending topic began, but since Friday night (Jan. 12), the comments have been roaring in at a rapid rate. Some of the curves are pretty brutal to be honest, while some are well-deserved shutdowns towards the overconfident and rude.

We’ve collected some of the best #TopCurves responses below and on the following pages. Let us know if we missed one of your favorites by sounding off in the comments section.

#TopCurves I met someone in person who I’d been tryna slide in their DMs to no success and told him I been DMing him and his response was “I appreciate that for real.” Lmaoooo I moved on at that point 😂😂😂😂😂 — Marisa Mendez 🧜🏼‍♀️ (@MarisaMendez) January 13, 2018

If trending topics hashtags are back for 2018 I’m all for it. Between #TopCurves and #BlackHogwarts I’ve been in the fetal position locked in laughter all week! — Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) January 13, 2018

